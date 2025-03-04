Gladstone/Georgetown create history on home turf

The 2024/25 Rocky River Cricket Association premiers, Gladstone/Georgetown. (Back): Hudson Seidel, Max Flowers, Chad Flavel, Dylan Hansen, Charlie Millard, Koby Staker, Angus McCallum, Caleb Page, Mitchell Burgess; (front): Jamie Davidson, Jesse Philps and Andrew Henderson. (Jarrad Delaney: 462804)
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

It was a history-making win for Gladstone/Georgetown in Saturday’s Rocky River Cricket Association Grand Final, given it was the first […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -