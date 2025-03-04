Green wins premiership over Gold

Lower North Junior Tennis Division Two premiers - Balaklava Green. (Back) Sarah Durdin, Tammy Durdin (team manager), Amelia Durdin, (front) Brock Bennett and Jack Durdin. (Tyler Powell: 462742)
- Advertisement -

Balaklava Green claimed the 2024/25 Lower North Junior Tennis Association Division Two Grand Final on Saturday morning. It was an […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -