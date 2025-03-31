Sport Sharks success in Para Districts 31/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Dublin are the 2024/25 Para Districts Grade One Limited Overs premiers. (Back): Jayke Dalgleish, Mathew Oates, John Mason, Reece Banks, Paul Cree, Connor Mason, Matthew Hartwell, Brandon Vockins; (front): Lachlan O'Brien, Jarrad Mortimer, Lachlan Goss (captain), Ethan Pepe, Nathan Starr (vice captain) and Tyson Richard. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney PARA DISTRICTS CRICKET Dublin Cricket Club has claimed this year's Grade One Limited Overs premiership following a six-wicket win against […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -