Lower North play in Prestige Medley

The Region Eight Lower North Men's Prestige Medley team. (Back): Greg Kotz, Raymond Lamond, Jordan Kotz, Peter Ruff, Adam Burford; (front): David Lamond (side manager), Stewart Gray, Ming Sumadi, Rod Finlay and John Freebairn. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
John Glistak

BMW/LOWER NORTH REGION 8 NEWS Region Eight Lower North participated against other regions last weekend with the men’s side playing […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -