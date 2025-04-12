Record fifth straight for Two Wells?

Leading the Roosters this season is Caleb Edmead (left), while Matt Camplin will coach the Reserves. (Lisa Schulz: 470027)
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell, Jarrad Delaney

After winning a historic fourth-straight flag last season, Two Wells is ready to once again be a force to be […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -