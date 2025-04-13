Sport Rooster ranks bolstered by champion’s return 13/04/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Crystal Brook's leadership group for 2025. From left are Brayden Kirk, Leo Coates, Will Combe (captain), Patrick O'Dea and Campbell Combe. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney Not willing to settle for just a top four finish, Crystal Brook is gunning to play in their first Grand […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -