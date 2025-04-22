Juniors showcased at Mintaro

United won the football competition at the Mid North Juniors Carnival. (Back): Mark Pym (coach), Nate Walker, Morgan Litzow, Harry Pym, Jackson Abbott, Harry Mudge, Taite Butter; (front): Seb Birchmore, Brock Bennett, Zac Seiboth, Jay Slater and Jobe Walker. (Supplied)

Junior footballers and netballers from across the region gathered at Mintaro on April 5 for the sixth annual Mid North […]

