Adventure and wide open spaces in Bendleby Ranges

Jennifer Johnston

Located in the Southern Flinders Ranges, Bendleby Ranges is a working sheep station that diversified into Tourism in 2000. As an Adventure and Eco Tourism destination they offer 4WDing adventures, with plenty of wide open space for visitors to explore. The current owners and operators, Charlie and Kylie Luckraft are passionate about providing their guests with memorable experiences utilising the power of nature to nurture.

A sheep farming family

Charlie, 42, is the fourth generation to farm in his family. The Luckraft family were copper miners from Cornwall, England. When the government declared one square mile blocks of land for sale for farming in the Southern Flinders Ranges Johnburgh region , the Luckrafts settled and began farming. On their 50,000 acre property (includes some leased land), the Luckrafts run around 6,500 sheep, predominantly merino with some crossbreeds. Charlie’s father Warren worked the land and his grandfather Rex and his great grandfather Sam were also sheep farmers. “My grandfather Rex was a great stockman and dog trapper,” says Charlie. “His hobby was breeding horses, Arabs, Percherons and Clydesdales; sometimes he had up to 70 horses on the property.”

Charlie remembers working on a hot summer’s day with his father, grandfather and multiple dogs circling and holding a mob of sheep in an open paddock. “His father rushed in to catch and treat a flyblown sheep,” he recalls. “After the muster we’d drink hot black tea while the dogs drank water from Rex’s Akubra hat.”

Charlie’s parents, Jane and Warren decided to diversify into tourism in 2000. “To help overcome the tougher times like during drought, Mum and Dad diversified into agritourism to have income other than from farming,” explains Charlie. “We had tracks to access the mountains and buildings suitable for accommodation.” To accommodate guests, they’ve added amenities, erected signs, and created maps.

Kylie, 35, grew up in Jamestown, north of Adelaide. After she left school, Kylie accepted a Jillaroo position at Bendleby Ranges. “I had no experience as a Jillaroo,” says Kylie. “There are no horses on the property, so I had to learn to ride a motorbike and a quad bike. Charlie’s Dad taught me everything.”

Charlie was away working in the mines when Kylie started working at Bendleby. But when he returned home to the family property on one of his breaks, sparks flew between the two. Kylie and Charlie married in 2010. They now have three children, Will,11, Ollie, nine and Annie, six. The kids go to school in Oolaroo which is 50 kilometres away – a 200 kilometre round trip every day.

An award winning experience

Bendleby Ranges were awarded the top adventure tourism business in South Australia, three years in a row. “It’s insane,” says Kylie excitedly. “To be recognized for our hard work is incredible.” In March, Bendleby Ranges are representing South Australia in the Adventure Tourism category in Darwin at the 2024 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards. “We are farmers, with a passion for tourism. We just love to see people come to our backyard and enjoy it as much as we do.”

Bendleby has a homestead, where Charlie’s father grew up. “We’ve refurbished the homestead, to make it more modern, but we’ve maintained the country style,” says Kylie. They also have cottages and shearers quarters available for guests to hire. And there are camping sites. Their visitors come from Adelaide, and regional South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales, with international guests from Germany and the United Kingdom. “Our focus is predominantly on the domestic market,” says Kylie.

What to expect at Bendleby Ranges

People come to Bendleby Ranges for nature and wide open spaces. “They love the remoteness, seclusion and privacy and the opportunity for adventure,” Kylie says. “We have dark clear skies for stargazing and our camping sites are all spread out, not on top of each other like in a caravan park.” There’s also wildlife, including kangaroos, emus, echidnas, and a wide variety of birds.

The 47 kilometre long road into the property is graded and is two wheel drive, motorhome and caravan friendly. ”When our guests arrive, we give them a map and information about the property,” explains Kylie. “If they want to go 4WDing, we’ll give suggestions based on our experience.” The property offers 4WD tracks ranging from scenic drives through slow crawling goat tracks past gum creeks and gorges, to rock-hopping ridge tops and climbs up the sides of mountains.

Charlie and Kylie suggest everyone drive up to Sunset Ridge Lookout to view the sunset. “The ridge has 360 degree views for over a hundred kilometres and ranges with varying hues visible on the horizon,” says Charlie. On the top of the ridge is a special sculpture, made from slate quarried on the property. It was designed by Charlie and built by a local family. “We created the sculpture to add a wow factor for our guests. It’s become an instagrammable icon,” says Charlie.

Kylie loves the ‘ochre wall’ seen on one of the tracks on the property. This natural rock wall was significant to the traditional owners, the Ngadjuri people from South Australia’s mid north.

Most popular time to visit Bendleby Ranges

The best time to visit Bendleby Ranges is between April and October, when the days are warmer and the nights cooler. “From April through to May it can drop to five degrees in the evenings,” says Kylie. “But the best part is you can sit around a campfire.” Firewood collection is prohibited on the property, which ensures guests stay on track and not drive off road into the bush. “We provide eco-firewood, which is either plantation or untreated mill offcuts,” explains Charlie.

Charlie’s favourite time of the year at Bendleby are the months of September and October. “There’s more daylight with big coloured skies and magical sunsets,” he says. “The wildflowers usually appear but some years we won’t see any. If we’ve had a good year with plenty of rain, there will be wildflowers and beautiful lush green rolling hills.”

Experience Bendleby Ranges with family and friends. Whether you choose adventure or relaxation, it’s the ideal place to connect with nature in the Australian bush.

Sidenote:

Kylie recommends visitors check out 54 31 Collective in the township of Orroroo . This not-for-profit enterprise run by the community for the community, showcases unique local businesses and their locally made quality products and services.

W: www.bendlebyranges.com.au

741 Crotta Road, Orroroo SA 5431

T: (08) 8658 9064