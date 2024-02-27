Funds for former Kapunda students

- Advertisement -

About $30,000 was distributed to 15 former Kapunda students at the Kapunda High School Centenary Foundation’s 16th Annual Awards Presentations recently.

Since 2009 the Centenary Foundation has distributed more than $400,000 to 135 students and trade trainees.

At the latest presentations, master of ceremonies Anne Hornsey was pleased to introduce foundation chairperson Barry Vogt, who welcomed a large crowd of enthusiastic donors, supporters and family members of grant recipients to the presentations, held in the grounds of Eringa at Kapunda.

Member for Frome, Ms Penny Pratt, was also present and maintains a keen interest in the high school, including the Centenary Foundation.

Mr Vogt spoke of the achievements and success enjoyed by a number of past grant recipients, all of whom had strived to follow their dreams, and also paid tribute to

the initial significant donation from a former high school student, the late Jim Bettison, enabling the Centenary Foundation to get under way.

This would encourage other supporters to regularly support the foundation with generous donations. Mr Vogt hoped this would always be so, ensuring a financially secure future for the foundation.

As a member of the Country Education of Australia (CEF), KHS Centenary Foundation supported students are also able to receive additional matching funds through a partnership between CEF and a number of Australian universities.

This has proven to be of great benefit to local students and has been a great incentive to continue along their chose pathways when they may have faltered.

Mr Vogt was pleased to announce the recipient of the Foundation Award for 2024, Sofie Eguchi, who was acknowledged 2023 DUX of Kapunda High School, who was also announced as the recipient of the Kapunda High School Centenary Foundation Jim Bettison Scholarship.

It was noted that members of the Hazel Family have been strong supporters of the Centenary Foundation since its inception.

Kapunda High School principal David Marino spoke on Sofie’s achievements and her ambition to be a medical doctor, she has already undertaken extra studies relating to her desired vocation and is well on the way to fulfilling her dream.

Chloe Isgar was announced as the recipient of the Helen James Award, with David Marino speaking highly of Chloe’s years at Kapunda High School, where she took full advantage of the school offerings. He praised Chloe’s ambition to focus on the field of nursing.

Mr Marino then announced the following award recipients and presentations were made by Centenary Foundation committee members treasurer Steve Ruediger and

chairperson Barry Vogt, to the following students: Chloe McWaters and Ella Johnson (Ahrens Award), Tegan Fenton (Kapunda Community Thrift Shop Award), Maddison McMahon (Ian Murray Award), Connon Shepherd (Johnson Family KHS Country Education Award), Gabriel Crowhurst (Ware Family Country Education Grants) and Zachary Bell (Light Regional Council Country Education Grant).

All students responded well to receiving their awards and the group present enjoyed hearing about the hopes and dreams of a group of fine young people on the cusp of

their entry into the wider world.

Mr Vogt acknowledged the Centenary Foundation’s continuing support of the Jim Bettison Scholarship awardees: Georgia Flavel (2021-2024), Cameron Gerhardy (2022-2025) and Poppy Brady (2023-2026), Helen James Award recipient Liana Antonioli (2023-24) along with the Ahrens Regional Award recipients for 2023-24 Jayden Matz and Jesica Both.

Mr Marino spoke highly of the work of the Kapunda High School Centenary Foundation and its support of high school students, and also spoke on the steady progress being made in the reconstruction and restoration of the school’s main building, “Eringa”, which was gutted by fire in March 2022.

A silver-lining to the awful event is the opportunity for students to become involved with the restoration through a program enabling them to gain skills in a historic restoration course, leading to recognised certificate qualifications.

Mr Marino said the support from all people connected with Kapunda High School had been magnificent and spoke highly of the place the school holds in Kapunda’s

heart.

In his closing remarks, Mr Vogt thanked everyone involved in the evening, including the members of the Centenary Foundation Selection Panel, David Marino, Tim Jones, and Anne Hornsey.

He also thanked grounds person, Lance, who had helped with setting up the area for the presentations.

The evening concluded with a light supper enjoyed on the lawns of “Eringa”.