Model Engineers still on track after 25 years

Dean Manderson

Clare Valley Model Engineers celebrated its 25th year of giving the public joy with trains over the weekend of April 27 and 28.

Members from several kindred clubs brought their trains along and had a relaxing day in perfect weather, playing with trains and traction engines.

A magnificent birthday cake and various sweet treats and deserts were provided by the ladies who help out in the canteen (thanks Liz and Dianne).

The cake featured Bob the Railway Dog, who in the 1880’s travelled Australia on trains and river boats unaccompanied, and always finding his way back to Peterborough.

A very surprised David Lloyd was presented with Life Membership by President Dean Manderson, during the lunch break.

David usually has a fair bit to say but was struck speech-less by the much deserved award. He then got to cut the cake which was enjoyed by all.

Another arrival on the day was Clare, the new station mistress who was kindly painted by Marianne Pulford.

Some of the visitors stayed overnight and helped with hauling passengers on the club’s regular public run day on the Sunday, which was also quite busy and provided a good ending to some kids (big and small) school holidays.