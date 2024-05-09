Rally donates toys to local children

- Advertisement -

Each year the competitors and service crews at the Shannons Rally of the Heartland bring educational toys to the event, as part of their entry requirements.

On Monday, April 29, a large collection of toys and books were presented to students from the Burra Community School and children from the Burra Early Learning Centre.

“Each year, the event asks competitors to bring toys that we can distribute to the children, as a gift from the event,” Ivar Stanelis from Rally SA said.

“We think community engagement is important, and this is one of the ways we employ to achieve that. The children were very well behaved, and it was lovely to see their smiling faces.”

A big thank you has been extended to Brett and Bec Baldwin for bringing their rally car along, and letting the children explore it.

In addition to these kind donations, $1275, which was the sum total raised from the rally car hot laps, which were offered to the public at $25 a ride on the first day of the rally, were donated to the Burra Community School Canberra Fundraising, and one of the drivers, Jeff David generously matched this amount.

Burra Community School was also on hand cooking up a breakfast to raise additional funds for its Canberra trip.