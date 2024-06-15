Mallala Primary celebrates volunteers

- Advertisement -

Last month saw Mallala Primary School celebrate its volunteers by taking part in events, on and off the school grounds.

On Wednesday, May 15 the school hosted a small gathering of volunteers to thank them for their continued time and efforts at the school and within the community.

The school has expressed its ongoing appreciation of volunteers, which were valued during National Volunteers Week on May 20-26, which was a great opportunity to remind people of the great work they do.

Following this, the school was fortunate to be invited to the Department for Education’s Volunteer Morning Tea in the Centre Gallery in Adelaide on May 21.

Principal Anne Thomas, the Learning Design Team Executive Committee and community engagement officer Jayne Tiller all spoke to invited guests about all the different programs the school runs and how volunteers were a very important part of the school community.

Pippa, Chelsea, Elizabeth and Annabel were joined by the Minister for Education Blair Boyer MP to cut the cake.

The school thanked volunteers Pat, Phil and Raelene for joining, and 5/6 teacher Chelsea and deputy principal Jarrad for sharing the morning.

The school is always looking for volunteers to help and support its students in many different areas, with some of its programs including Breakfast Club, Reading Time, Mother’s and Father’s Day stalls, Sports Day, working bees and more.

People can contact the school on 8527 2240 to find out more.