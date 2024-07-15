Rotary Changeover takes place in Clare

- Advertisement -

Members of Rotary Clubs from across Yorke and Mid North gathered with their colleagues for the Rotary Club of Clare’s changeover luncheon on Sunday.

Members from clubs including Maitland, Peterborough and Northern Yorke Peninsula Rotary Clubs gathered for the event, which was held at the Rotary Facility at Melrose Park in Clare, adjacent to the lake and model railway.

The occasion celebrated the start of the new Rotary year, the theme being “the Magic of Rotary” and the continuation of local Ian Howlett as Rotary Club of Clare’s president for another year.

During the pooled lunch, President Ian awarded club presentations acknowledging personal contributions made to their club. Monica Trengove was thanked for her efforts as liaison between the Clare Art Show and their sponsors, and Sharon Wallent (daughter of long-standing member Jim Scott) was thanked for her work on the club’s website.

Ian also handed out three Paul Harris Awards, namely to Clare High teacher Lea Hooper for her work in promoting the youth of the district, to Carol Virgin, for her dedication and time given to the Rotary Club of Clare in general and to Graham Goode in response to his continued efforts over the years with the Clare Art Show as its director.

Comments were made on how successful this exhibition has become over time!

Those present were entertained by Ron and Sue Wurst as they put on a ‘bit of fun’ from their version of the Banjo Patterson’s “Man from Ironbark”.

Ian introduced the members of the Rotary Club that would be part of their administration team, as well as outlining many of their planned activities for the next year.

These included the rapidly approaching Road Youth Driver Awareness program (RYDA) and a breakfast catering event at the Clare racecourse in August. The club’s annual report was also handed out.

Ian is looking forward to a busy, challenging year ahead, and has reminded the community the Rotary Club of Clare is a great service club participating in numerous local, regional and international projects and is open to all, young, old and in-between!