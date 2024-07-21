Raise a glass to The Middle Pub

- Advertisement -

After 21 years custodians of the Clare Hotel, ’Scaggs’ and Deb Scaglione, are saying farewell to the pub, known by the locals as ‘The Middle Pub’.

However, Scaggs and Deb are quick to point out whilst they are handing over the reins, they are remaining part of their much loved Clare community.

“When we started to look around for a new venture over 21 years ago, we discovered the Clare Hotel and could see the potential and vision we could create,” Scaggs said.

Deb added it was certainly nothing like it was now, and over the years they felt they had created a great pub that is just that – your local pub.

One initial gap in the main street they discovered was early breakfasts on Saturdays and Sundays which was something the community and tourists were seeking, so the Clare Hotel became the first to offer this many years ago.

“We are really proud of our kitchen and what we offer for our customers, always with the price point very much in mind,” Deb said.

Using their combined expertise and experience within the hospitality industry, having bought the Brighton Espy in 1988 and transformed it into a favourite seaside hotel, Scaggs and Deb understood cultivating culture with their staff was so important in order to achieve their vision.

“Consistency is key to the success of any business and we have focused on making sure, over the years that our fabulous staff see us as part of the team.”

True to this, you will often see Deb down the back washing dishes and cleaning up so that their staff can be focused on what’s important – their customers.

“We are so proud of our loyal staff who are local, understand local, and relate to our community….that’s important.”

Scaggs said becoming a part of the Clare Community more than 21 years ago gave them the opportunity to continue their passion for supporting local.

“We only offer wines from the region, after all if you are visiting in Clare that is what you are looking for. Part of our job is to promote the Clare Valley region so we also support local producers and suppliers, it’s a family business. As a result, we have made so many friends, it is a great community.”

Malcolm Heinrich is one of those longterm suppliers who said Scaggs, Deb and their family were not just ‘publicans’, they were friends of the family!

“Deb and their daughter Aimee are what I call ‘Little Dynamos!’ they can not do enough to help everyone,” he said.

“When I first met Scaggs I thought ‘what is this guy Scaggs story?’ and it was not too long before I discovered that he was not too bad at all! In fact, and this is from the heart, we all feel like part of a big family with Scaggs and Deb!”

Andrew Boylan was quick to point out Scaggs and Deb had quickly become great friends as well since coming to the Valley.

“We have been here for over 14 years and it did not take long before we all became great friends,” he said.

“Not only as suppliers for the Clare Hotel however with their other businesses which is great. As families, we holiday together and share a common interest in our racehorse Supersharp.

“We wish the Scaggs family all the best for the future and look forward to a continued great friendship!”

Deb Sims has known the Scaggs family ever since they arrived in Clare and became local publicans.

“They have always been part of our great community and we have had lots of great meals and times together,” Deb said.

“Family gatherings and birthday parties have been great together. We wish them both all the best for their future adventures!”

Deb and Scaggs are keen to let everyone know they are so grateful for the years of support and patronage at The Clare Hotel.

“We have made so many friends and we are looking forward to continuing to be a part of this great local community, thank you to everyone,” Scaggs said.

“And a huge thank you to our incredible staff. We are only as good as our Staff and we are grateful to each and every one of them.”

So after 21 years of creating one of the much loved ‘hearts of Clare’, Deb and Scaggs decided it was time to spend more time with their family, do some traveling and play some golf and of course in their winery and their beautiful Neagles Retreat Villas.

“Our daughter Aimee has been in house with us for some time now and we are thrilled she is remaining as an integral part of the future management for the Clare Hotel,” Deb said.

So what is their secret to 21 years of success? They both agreed the answer was simple – “Service and looking after people.”