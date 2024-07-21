Chapmans recall shot at Olympic glory

David Chapman is proud of his path from local competition, to representing Australia in Rapid Fire Pistol shooting at the Olympic Games and Commonweatlh Games. (Jarrad Delaney 418813_01)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

BALAKLAVA - Two former Olympic athletes have recalled their path from the local shooting scene to representing Australia, including together […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -