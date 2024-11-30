Probus hold Christmas luncheon

- Advertisement -

Pamela Duncan

The Probus Club of Two Wells held a short meeting at the Two Wells Bowling Clubrooms with president Anne Arbon welcoming everyone – especially three prospective new members.

It is good to see new people attend and also welcoming back Julie Hunt who has been missing in action (or travelling around Australia) over the last few months.

Julie even got to be the morning tea hostess along with Brenda Lamont – and a great job they did.

It was also noted that a few members were unable to attend due to ill health and also a few members experiencing health issues and appointments with hospitals, etc. in the next few weeks or so.

Everyone wishes them all the best with a speedy recovery for everyone,.

Members were asked if they wanted to put their names down for the Mallala Probus Christmas luncheon to be held in the RSL clubrooms on Wednesday, December 11.

It is always a great festive time joining in with the Mallala Probus Club.

Everyone then went out to the carpark before venturing by car pool to the Lower Light Hotel for a Christmas Luncheon.

Anne again welcomed everyone to the luncheon and then wished myself a “Happy Birthday” to which everyone sang the birthday song.

Once again the hotel did a fantastic job feeding and watering all the Probus Club members.

Anne dressed the tables (and herself) with some Christmas decorations, which added to the theme – then opened up the lucky envelope which Robert Arbon was lucky enough to win.

Del Applebee won the lucky door prize – congratulations to both.

The next meeting of the Two Wells Probus Club will be held on the Australia Day holiday on Monday, January 27, with everyone attending asked to bring a plate (of food) to share – and it is to be called a “bruncheon”.

The meeting will start at 10.00am as normal but will have a joint morning tea/luncheon in the clubrooms – and who knows what Del Applebee may have in store for everyone.

Please contact Anne Arbon (president) for any further information on the Probus Club on 0438 854 441.