Christmas Bake Sale for our kids

- Advertisement -

Jaynie Morris

The annual Ray White Christmas Charity Drive supporting Uniting CountrySA is on again with its popular Xmas Bake Sale.

- Advertisement -

With all proceeds going to Uniting CountrySA to support community members who may need extra support during an extremely busy and often stressful time of the year, the Ray White team has been baking feverishly for this event on Thursday, December 5.

With the ongoing theme of ‘Everybody deserves to smile this Christmas’, Ray White Clare managing director Mark Omeagher said this Xmas Bake Sale started to help buy gifts for under privileged children who may miss out at Christmas time.

“We also have our Giving Tree as part of our ‘Little Ray of Giving’ at our Clare office where we encourage the community to buy a gift for a child and place it under the tree,” Mr Omeagher said.

“These are then given to Uniting CountrySA prior to Christmas Day.”

The Annual Xmas Bake Sale will be at Ennis Park, Clare from 8.30am and is a great opportunity to buy homemade goodies for all your Christmas needs.