Valleys’ citizens recognised

Melrose Park in Clare will once again be the venue where Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council will invite residents to celebrate the achievements of members of the community during the past 12 months on Australia Day.

Festivities at Melrose Park kick off from 8.30am with a barbecue breakfast for a gold coin donation, which will be followed by the formal ceremony at 9.30am.

Clare Concert Band will perform for attendees and the council is happy to have Australia Day Ambassador Ingrid Kennerley as guest speaker.

Hailing from Cummins on the Eyre Peninsula, Ingrid has been an example of a community-minded person who has overcome personal tragedy to continue to serve her community in multiple roles, as well as be a mental health advocate. Ingrid was recognised as the 20198 South Australia Citizen of the Year in 2019.

The event will also see the presentation of this year’s Citizen of the Year Awards, with another group of deserving winners to be recognised.

Mintaro resident Justin Brady is this year’s Citizen of the Year in recognition of his many years of contributions to his community, including the production of the town’s newsletter for nearly 20 years, building up more than 2100 volunteer hours, being a regular sight at community events to help keep residents informed.

Justin has also been a major contributor across the Clare Valley, is a member of the Mintaro Progress Association and is a supporter of many other local organisations.

Isaac Nichols of Black Springs will receive Young Citizen of the Year, having been an active volunteer in his community from a young age, learning with his grandfather Kelvin Schwartz and others at Gilbert Valley Lions Club since 2013, becoming a Lions Club member since 2020.

He has also been seen as a role model for young people in his community, volunteering with the Green Team rather than heading to schoolies as a school leaver, and is a leader within the Lutheran community.

Last October saw the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Black Tie Gala bring the Clare Aerodrome alive, and it has now been recognised as the latest Community Event of the Year.

The Black Tie Gala has been marked as one of the biggest gatherings in the region’s history, and was a celebration of the RFDS Clare Support Group’s 70th anniversary, making it one of the oldest support groups in regional Australia.

The event also gave back to help others in the community, raising important funds for the RFDS.

Finally, Leonie Moore from Watervale will receive the latest Active Citizenship Award, in recognition of her wildlife rescue work.

Always willing to take on injured native animals or birds, or provide advice, Leonie has often driven long distances to help animals needing care. This is on top of playing in a local band at events across the Clare Valley.

There are other Australia Day events being held across Clare Valley as well.

Saddleworth District Community Association Inc will host an Australia Day event at the Saddleworth Institute on Burra Road, beginning with a barbecue breakfast from 8.30am.

Another event will be held at the Riverton Recreation Ground on Oxford Terrace, organised by Riverton Community Management Committee, which will also begin with a barbecue breakfast from 8.30am.