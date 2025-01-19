Citizen celebration at Caltowie

- Advertisement -

Northern Areas Council is once again inviting the community to come out and celebrate the achievements of this year’s Citizen of the Year Awards at it’s Australia Day Breakfast, which this year will be held at Caltowie Bowling Club.

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: Ben Van Boekel

This year’s Citizen of the Year Ben Van Boekel has been recognised for his remarkable achievements to the community, which has included as an advocate for mental health, as organiser of the Caltowie Chilled Out ‘n’ Fired Up Music Festival, and his involvement in the local progress association and Apex Club.

Ben has been seen as a uniting force for mental health in the community, aiming to break the stigma around discussion on depression, anxiety and suicide.

Other contributions have included as a football coach, CFS volunteer, business owner, martial arts instructor and mentor.

EVENT OF THE YEAR: Caltowie Chilled Out ‘n’ Fired Up Music Festival

Since its inception in 2019, the Caltowie Chilled Out ‘n’ Fired Up Music Festival has grown in reputation, and even recognition as it was a finalist in the 2023 SA Music Awards for Best Major Festival.

The event provides a major event, full of live music and entertainment, in rural South Australia for all ages, while also raising funds and awareness for mental health initiatives.

YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: Jake Slade

Jake Slade arrived in Jamestown in 2021 to begin his teaching career at Jamestown Community School, and from there started to get involved in the community with a focus on engaging people to focus on wellness with sport and recreation.

Jake has been passionate in promoting physical activity, and volunteers his time for a range of outdoor activities.

AWARD FOR ACTIVE CITIZENSHIP: Roger Hunt

Roger Hunt has been an active volunteer for many things in Stone Hut and the surrounding area. A long standing volunteer for the local development committee, Roger has also been involved in running the local Food and Wine Festival, and built and paved many items in Stone Hut.

He has also been a part of the Mount Remarkable National Park group for 27 years, and has done a lot of work to maintain trails and local attractions. A quiet achiever who does not seem the limelight, Roger’s efforts are appreciated by all.

These magnificent winners will be recognised at this year’s event, which begins at the bowling club at 7.30am with a cooked or continental breakfast provided by the Caltowie Bowling Club Committee and members.

This is followed by the official ceremony at 9am, with a welcome by Mayor Sue Scarman, the flag ceremony, national anthem and the presentation of the awards.