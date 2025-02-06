Remarkable recognition at Wirrabara

- Advertisement -

About 100 people turned out for the Australia Day breakfast at Wongabirrie Park in Wirrabara on January 26, which included presentations of most of District Council of Mount Remarkable’s awards.

Hosted by Wirrabara Progress Association, residents were encouraged to bring their own chair, plate, mug and cutlery to share in a hearty breakfast before the presentation of this year’s Australia Day awards by Mayor Stephen McCarthy.

Dianne Becker was awarded her Citizen of the Year award at Wirrabara, in recognition of her work in the community since moving to the area 21 years ago.

This includes her work with Wirrabara Progress Association, where she has been chairperson since 2018, the Lutheran Parish Church as treasurer and Parish Council member, as a volunteer with Wirrabara Bowling and Golf clubs and other activites/roles.

She also contributed to Wirrabara’s 150th celebrations through the progress association, 150 Committee and Book Committee, which included as author of the history book ‘WIRRABARA – The Continuing Story 1977-2024’.

Ms Becker was named recipient of Citizen of the Year alongside Susan Girdham, who was presented with her award at Melrose.

The aforementioned 150th event was the council’s Community Event of the Year, which involved committed community members and the broader public to make it happen.

Taking place on October 4-6, the event showcased Wirrabara’s history, brought people to the area and included a full programme of events, including a street parade, historical displays, a dinner and a historical fashion parade.

Finally, Connor Hogan received Young Citizen of the Year in recognition of his success in moto trials, which included being the first South Australian to be crowned Australian Trials Champion last year.

The 25-year-old from Bangor has been involved in trials on a national and world stage, on top of this he has been involved with Booleroo Centre Swim Club, which includes as secretary in 2022 and president in 2023 and 2024.

Connor has also been a firefighter in the Melrose Country Fire Service since 2020, and also plays tennis with Wirrabara Tennis Club.

The council has congratulated all winners.

Following award presentations it was time for the Giant Yabbie Competition, which has been held since 2009 though with dry season, yabbies were a challenge to find.