Postman Craig finishing up at Mallala

Jarrad Delaney

After nearly a quarter of a century, Mallala’s local postmaster Craig Argent is hanging up the postbag and preparing for the next chapter of his life.

Mr Argent has been involved in the Mallala Post Office for 23 years, becoming a recognisable face to the town’s residents whether coming into the post office, or out on his bike delivering the mail.

Originally coming from Gawler, Mr Argent took on the post office after working for seven years with Adelaide-based automotive business Motor Traders, and then 19 years at British Aerospace.

He said in the defence industry, how well a company did was dependent on how much government spending there was.

“I had seen a lot of people made redundant in my 19 years and coming into my 40s, I thought about seeing what else is out there,” he said.

Mr Argent would apply to be the postmaster of Mallala, and after some “pretty intensive” training, he took over the reins for a stint that would last more than two decades.

He said he had loved filling the role each year, but he felt the time was right to move on.

“I’ve enjoyed the job, the people is what makes it,” he said.

“I’m not sick of it even now, but you never know what’s around the corner.”

Mr Argent said he had also loved the delivery side of things, being out on the motorbike a couple hours a day to deliver mail. He said throughout his time at the post office, he had noticed the type of mail coming in having changed throughout the years.

“When I first started you may be delivering 1000 letters a day, now you may get 100, but there’s often packages, and now 25,000 packages come through (here) each year and growing,” he said.

For many people the image of the postie being out and about brings the image of them having to contend with an unfriendly or two. However, Mr Argent said while there had been plenty of unfriendly dogs over the years, he had only been bitten once.

While some dogs may have been unfriendly, the Mallala community has been more than friendly, always appreciating his services in the post office or out on the bike.

“People in country towns are always friendly … you definitely get to know everyone,” he said.

On top of being a postmaster, Mr Argent has also been involved in the Mallala community in numerous other ways.

Mr Argent has been involved for many years with Mallala Football Club, including as a committee member for 30 years, getting involved in areas including recruitment and coach appointments, as well as running a lot of the social side. He would eventually become a Life Member of the club.

Mr Argent has also been the chairperson of the Mallala Christmas Party for 15 years, prior to the Mallala and Districts Lions Club taking it on, a member with Mallala Bowling Club and was involved with Night Owls for 20 years and was a committee member with Adelaide Plains Ratepayers and Residents Association for about three years.

While Mr Argent is moving on from the post office, he will continue to be involved in the Mallala community, including with the Mallala Uniting Church Op Shop and with the Breakfast Club at Mallala Primary School.

However, Mr Argent is also looking to do some travelling in the middle of the year to Ireland, as well as going to Scotland, England and Spain next year, with plans to do a house swap in the future with a resident from Wales.

The reins have already been handed to new owner Satya Gohil, who comes to the community from Paralowie and Mr Argent has described him as being “really customer focused”.

Mr Argent said he thanked all customers during his time in the post office.

“I will miss the people, a lot of people you see in here, and that’s something you don’t see when you’re at home or travelling,” he said.

“People like Josie Curnow, who comes in during the morning and the afternoon almost every day.”

Mr Argent said he also thanked his partner Trish, who had helped with duties including delivery of parcels and some behind the scenes things.