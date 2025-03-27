‘Rubber Duckies’ fundraise for relay

- Advertisement -

Pam Duncan

On Friday, March 14, the “Rubber Duckies” team held a trading table to help raise funds for the Gawler Relay for Life Event, which is happening on Saturday, March 29 in Gawler.

- Advertisement -

It was a very well received trading table and nearly $600 was raised on the day. Wendy Sharpe was on hand all morning along with a few other helpers (Chloe, Adam, Pamela and Mollie and others), and the well stocked stall was very much appreciated.

The “Rubber Duckies” team sincerely wish to thank all who helped make it a success. If you are wanting to join in and watch the event, it is at Princess Park, Nixon Terrace, Gawler.

This is a unique fundraising event which sees teams relay overnight to raise funds and awareness for Cancer Council SA.

This 19 hour event starts with an opening ceremony at 2pm on Saturday, March 29 and at 8pm a beautiful candlelight ceremony then finishing at 9am on Sunday with a closing ceremony.

For further information please contact Rubber Duckies team captain Chloe Sharpe on 0428 304 080, or Facebook Gawler Relay for Life. You can still donate funds to the Rubber Duckies or Gawler Relay for Life.