Mad March for Two Wells Red Cross

Pam Duncan

On March 4 the Two Wells Red Cross Branch held its Monthly Meeting. A good attendance was achieved.

Everyone was warmly welcomed and a discussion was held regarding our Christmas in July meeting, which will be a recognition for the

awardees. Further information will follow.

An invitation was given out to everyone present to attend the Uniting Friends meeting on Thursday, March 20 in the Uniting Church Hall. Special Guest Speaker was Kay-Leigh Wilson (Adelaide Plains Council Young Citizen of the Year) speaking about her role as Vice President of the Plains Community Group, demonstrating how the podcast of talking and recording interesting and historical facts with local citizens – about their lives, actually works, and her acceptance into Tabor College, studying for a Diploma of Ministry and Theology.

For the first April meeting, Judy Heaslip’s Sister, Margaret Zweck is going to speak about her trips to Mumbai India, for holidays and visiting her daughter.

On March 14, the Cancer Council’s Relay for Life Team, the Rubber Duckies held a trading table.

The Red Cross is also having a trading table/stall at the Community Garden Autumn Garden Market on March 29, near the Post Office, from 2pm to 7pm, so welcoming anyone to come along and support the Red Cross, either by donating items for sale, making cakes, biscuits, jams, etc or even bringing along some plants, or just giving a helping hand.

What a busy month March was, on Friday, March 7, an invitation was extended to attend the World Day of Prayer in the Uniting Church Hall at 7.30pm.

It was also noted the Melodrama is happening again this year, starting on May 17 and last performance on Saturday, May 31. Red Cross are beneficiaries of the Melodrama but need a few extra young ones to help them this year.

It is good to hear Del Applebee is improving and wish her well in her recovery and hope to see her at future Red Cross meetings. After a few more discussions were had, re: Quickest Warmth Project, Drakes Supermarket dockets and trying to do Recruitment Drive for more members, a very delicious afternoon tea was shared by all.

Red Cross meet every first Tuesday of the month in the Catholic Church Hall, starting at 1pm, as previously noted, it is important we can keep the Red Cross happening, and we need your help – so if you are at all thinking about joining a club it is a good fun way to met people, get out and about and raise some money for the Red Cross.

Contact Judy Heaslip 0417 852 059 for any further information.