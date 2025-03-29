Nature Studio workshop comes to Robertstown

- Advertisement -

Country Arts SA is bringing Nature Studio to Robertstown Community Centre on May 3, a free community art event which invites people of all ages and abilities to celebrate their local landscape through art.

- Advertisement -

The workshop will focus on the place where word and imagery meets.

Working alongside an experienced local artist mentor, participants are invited to bring drawing or painting equipment, cameras or tablets and to create a piece of art which responds to the environment and the artist’s connection to place.

A selection of art materials will also be available for trial on the day. Nigerian born, Adelaide based poet David Ishayu Osu will start the workshop with a short exercise about descriptive words and metaphors.

Anmatjere Arrernte artist Rhubee Neale will speak about her process, painting storytelling works, and Yankunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann will be on hand to share insight and guidance.

The event is catered, with a variety of painting supplies provided.

People who are interested in writing can undertake a masterclass with David, or can continue with Ruby to paint in reference to what they have written, or other memories which have come forward during the process.

For more details, or to register, please visit countryarts.org.au/events/nature-studio