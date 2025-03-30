Prices ease at 10,000+ sale

- Advertisement -

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – March 25

Numbers increased this week as agents offered 8143 lambs and 1885 sheep. Quality continues to be extremely mixed with two-score descriptions making up the bulk of the lamb offering.

One Victorian processor was not operating with the remaining buyers taking a steady approach. Specialty butchers were also active along with feeders and restocker orders.

The better crossbred lambs sold $5 to $10 easier as the best of the Merino lambs eased by up to $15 per head. Sheep prices remained firm to slightly easier across the yarding.

Crossbred light store lambs sold from $70 to $110 with ideal types selling from $110 to $160. Ideal trade lambs sold from $130 to $155 as heavy weights ranged from $185 to $200, with the few extra heavy weights selling from $210 to $255 per head.

Merino store lambs sold from $60 to $130, trade types ranged from $120 to $160 with heavy shorn lambs fetching $180 to $190 per head. Heavy sheep sold from $110 to $130, trade sheep ranged from $80 to $90 with light sheep fetching $40 to $55 per head.

This market was reported remotely and no data is available.

Cattle – March 25

Quality was fair to average in a larger yarding as agents offered 244 liveweight cattle and 33 calves. The usual buyers were in attendance and operating along with specialty butchers, feeders and restocker orders with prices generally firm to marginally dearer across the offering.

Trade steers sold from 300 cents to 330 cents, with trade heifers ranging from 300 cents to 330 cents per kilogram. Restocker steers sold from 280 cents to 315 cents with heifers ranging from 280 cents to 315 cents per kilogram.

Feeder steers sold from 300 cents to 330 cents as heifers ranged from 270 cents to 290 cents per kilogram. Heavy steers sold from 280 cents to 300 cents as heifers fetched 260 cents to 300 cents per kilogram.

Heavy cows sold from 260 cents to 320 cents with light cows ranging from 140 cents to 240 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 220 cents to 250 cents per kilogram.

This market was reported remotely and no data is available.