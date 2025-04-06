Colour and fun at Crystal Brook

- Advertisement -

Maciej Jankowski

Crystal Brook Primary School held its annual Family Night and first Colour Run as a way to celebrate term one. These events provided a valuable opportunity to connect with our families and strengthen our sense of community.

- Advertisement -

Getting messy and wet during the Colour Run added an extra layer of fun for everyone involved. A big thank you to all the helpers and our fundraising committee for organising the sausage sizzle, drinks, ice creams, and all the fantastic equipment for the Colour Run.

We also want to acknowledge the generous donations from Crystal Brook Netball Club, Central Risdon Netball Club, as well as the amazing water effects provided by the CFS volunteers.

Working with our families and wider community is a focus for our school and shows our students that they are a part of something greater.