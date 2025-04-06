News Minor and major grants to boost projects 06/04/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Wakefield Regional Council is inviting applicants to its Minor and Major Community Grants program. (File) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 423202 Wakefield Regional Council is inviting community groups to apply for its Minor and Major Community Grants, with funding of up […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -