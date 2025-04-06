News Family excellence: Jaegers shine at NASA Awards 06/04/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Tanya and Belinda Jaeger received well-deserved recognition at the Northern Agricultural Shows Association (NASA) Presentation Dinner. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Samuel Doering The annual Northern Agricultural Shows Association (NASA) Presentation Dinner, held in Jamestown on Saturday, March 29, was a night of […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -