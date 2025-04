Early entries in for ‘The Season Break’

- Advertisement -

Andrew Parker

Early entries are in! You have until April 20 to get your entries in. Email to parks5461@gmail.com or text me 0407 619 070.

- Advertisement -

Thanks to Roger and the team at Vater Machinery who have once again come on board as the sponsors to this competition.

As this goes to print several dates have passed already and I do not mind if they got it right.

Luke Simon (Halbury) – April 6

Kevin Parish (Clare) – April 6

Matt Vogt (Hamilton) – April 7

Andrew Parkinson – April 10

Ed Cay (Alma) – April 12

Karla May (Balaklava) – April 12

Daniel Mumford (Balaklava) – April 13

Felicity Davis (Salter Springs) – April 15

Wayne Davis (Jamestown) – April 16

Crag Davis (Salter Springs) – April 16

Ricardo Rivas (Clare) – April 16

Adam Pratt (Balaklava) – April 18

Alex Krieg (Brinkworth) – April 20

Bill Hean (Auburn) – April 20

Peter Humpries (Barabba) – April 21

Tom Robinson (Halbury) – April 22

Dillon Catford (Hoyleton) – April 22

Claire Catford (Hoyleton) – April 22

Johnny O’Mahoney (Balaklava) – April 23

Sophie Parker (Eudunda) – April 24

Space Gregory (Owen Arms Hotel) – April 25

Andrew Rowe (Balaklava) – April 25

Wayne Heaslip (Grace Plains) – April 26

Glen Bubner (Alma) – April 27

Mark McInerney (Riverton) – April 27

Brenton Reinke (Bordertown) – April 27

Bryce Chapman (Hoyleton) – April 28

Angus Wiech (Eudunda) – April 28

Paul Blackett (Redbanks) – April 29

Darren Schilling (Bute) – April 29

Bazz Harkness (Owen) – April 30

Eddie McArdle (Balaklava) – April 30

Andrew Parker (Owen) – May 1

Tony Craddock (Greenock) – May 1

Peter Freebairn (Owen) – May 2

Matt Noble (Hoyleton) – May 2

Richard Konzag (Mallala) – May 3

Darren Davey (Balaklava) – May 4

Nigel Olsen (Balaklava) – May 4

Shirley Hean (Auburn) – May 5

Dave Hartwell (Owen) – May 8

Kayleigh Parker (Owen) – May 10

Jim Franks (Mallala) – May 10

Rob Saint (Long Plains) – May 10

Paul Daniel (Bowmans) – May 11

Greg Gaze (Owen) – May 12

John Page (Balaklava) – May 12

Melissa Davis (Salter Springs) – May 13

Alf Tiller (Balaklava) – May 13

Lyall Haynes (Hamley Bridge) – May 14

Jacob Rowe (Balaklava) – May 14

Kaden Zerk (Hoskins Corner) – May 15

Alex O’Loan (Grace Plains) – May 15

Philip Shepherd (Balaklava) – May 15

Dale Schulz (Saddleworth) – May 15

Marie Heaslip (Balaklava) – May 15

Matt Freebairn (Owen) – May 16

Jack Heaslip (Grace Plains) – May 17

Wayne Heaslip – May 18

Sandy Hogetts (Owen) – May 18

Pat Redden (Clare) – May 19

Simon May (Balaklava) – May 20

Mark Bigg (Watchman) – May 20

Valerie Carling (Blyth) – May 21

Riley Lane (Owen) – May 22

Matt Burford (Hoskins Corner) – May 22

Roger Mann (Warrick, UK) – May 23

Christine Simon (Halbury) – May 24

Peter Shepherd (Balaklava) – May 26

Jillian Parker (Owen) – May 26

Sam Branson (Tarlee) – May 27

Donna McArdle – May 28

David Long (Watervale) – May 28

Josh Young (Balaklava) – May 30

Mark Lane (Owen) – May 31

Paul Taylor (Balaklava) – May 31

Tania Heaslip (Grace Plains) – June 1

Nat Lane (Owen) – June 2

Jamie Tiller (Balaklava) – June 2

Paul Sharman (Forestville) – June 2

Duncan Crawford (Halbury) – June 3

Britt Lane (Owen) – June 6

Dylan Wood (Owen) – June 7

Ben Michael (Pinery) – June 10

Nick May (Balaklava) – June 11

Jake Harkness (Owen) – June 15

Peter Stevens (Tarlee) – June 15

Nicole Gregory (Balaklava) – June 27

Wayne Jericho (Balaklava) – August 8

Corbin Schuster (Freeling) – August 15

Noel Bubner – May 1, 2026

How to tie a 205 litre drum to your ute safely

If you have ever wondered the correct way to tie down a 205 litre drum with a ratchet strap, I have finally found it. It Is actually quite simple.

Pull the strap over the drum then wrap it around before hooking it back though itself creating a slip knot of sorts. You will need a longer strap or two straps

but it works.

You are welcome. Please do not ask what a 205 litre drum of John Deere HyGuard oil costs.