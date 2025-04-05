Auburn community retains historic building

The former Upper Wakefield Council Chamber, and Auburn Library building has been gifted back to the community, in hope it can be revitalised into a commercial space and tourist centre. (James Swanborough: 391486)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Final touches are being made on the gifting of the former Upper Wakefield Council Chambers and Auburn Library to the […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -