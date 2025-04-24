Easter fun at Nantawarra

Nantawarra Hall held its Easter gathering once again, with 52 people from the local area and surrounds taking part in the festivities.

There was plenty to do for children, with games and an Easter Egg Hunt in the scrub.

It was a chance for people to come together before seeding for a relaxed evening of food, fun and community.

The event also provided a chance for the Nantawarra community to farewell Geoff Redding, who with his late partner Dalice were very active in the community and will be greatly missed.

Nantawarra community members are sure he will be back for future Nantawarra Hall event that are not to be missed.