Prep begins for Balaklava’s Biggest Morning Tea

Harry Mead

Preparations for the Blaklava and districts Biggest Morning Tea events are ramping up as locals show their support for those affected by cancer.

The festivities kick off on May 14 at the Balaklava Community Library, which will work in conjunction with the Balaklava High School, as home economics students prepare a range of delicacies to be enjoyed throughout the day.

The Balaklava Lions Club will hold two events on May 15 and May 23, running from 8.30am to 4pm on both occasions out the front of Balaklava Foodland.

The Lions Club will be selling hot donuts straight from the van alongside raffle tickets, and will be joined by Lisa’s Latte which will donate a portion of profits to the Balaklava and Districts Fund.

Horizon Christian School has joined the cause this year and will be opening its doors for lunchtime on May 20 with food and crafts on offer.

Balaklava Lions Club volunteer Kossie Chegwyn urges everyone in the area to get on board to support a good cause.

“We never know if it’s going to touch at home with our own family,” she said.

“I had a lot of families that I took on my school bus, friends and families who lost parents when they were quite young and have even had it in my home and in my friend groups, we just don’t really know.”

This year will mark the 27th edition of the Balaklava and Districts morning tea event. It will be the second year the Community Library has hosted, and teacher librarian Tanya Niblett said flexible times would allow attendees to drop in as they pleased between 10am and 2pm.

“We’re happy to jump on board, supporting the Lions Club and adding more events for the community to get behind,” she said.

Ms Niblett said it was a good opportunity for the community to support an important cause while exploring a community space.

Ms Chegwyn said Balaklava High School students would be joining her in the Lions van, giving them an opportunity to learn about volunteering and how to approach people in the community.

In addition the Balaklava Lions Club is offering business deliveries for its hot donuts. Local businesses can expect the delivery forms around a week before the events.

For any enquiries contact Kossie Chegwyn at 0408 899 984. Mrs Chegwyn encourages anyone who wants to get involved to give her a phone call.