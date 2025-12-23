Businesses give to kids on Tim Siv’s Santa trail

Kalli Batzavalis

Tim Siv’s TerryWhite Chemmart Clare Santa Trail has made a return this festive season to the town’s main street.

The Santa Trail, which took place on the morning of Tuesday, 16 December brought in crowds of kids from across the Mid North region.

Businesses along the main street contributed to the Christmas initiative through giving out gifts to children, some of which were products of the businesses themselves.

Imogen Nitschke, a pharmacy assistant at Tim Siv’s TerryWhite, said the pharmacy ran out of trail bags just after 11am.

“We expected 400 kids but I reckon we’ve had at least 15 more,” she said.

“We’ve been doing this for a few years now, each year its just kept growing and it gives the kids something to do at the start of the school holidays and it keeps them occupied.

“It’s really good for them to just get around and see everything the businesses have to offer because some do get overlooked.”

Forty seven businesses in Clare, including Tim Siv’s TerryWhite, participated in the Santa trail this year.

Some gifts given to children included bubbles from Grace & Maple, fruit from The Corner Patch and books from Miss Gracie Taylor’s Preloved Books.

Nigelle-Ann Blaser, owner of Miss Gracie Taylor’s Preloved books, said it felt good to give back to the community.

“It’s always the grass root level stuff that is really important and seeing the children have a really great time,” she said.