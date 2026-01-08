Christmas Trading Table success for Red Cross

Pamela Duncan

Two Wells Red Cross held its trading table and raffle sales at the Christmas Street Parade, Market and Carnival on Friday, 12 December. A lot of craft, cakes, biscuits and goodies were sold, it was a very successful event.

Mollie Frost does an outstanding job of giving out raffle books to sell to everyone all over the township and districts. She does manage to even “sell” a lot of tickets as well.

Chris Hill manned the raffle table on the night, selling a lot more tickets. Thanks must go to all Red Cross members who donated a huge amount of prizes for the winners.

There were nine raffle winners for the raffle, the winners this year were: 1. Andrea Williams, 2. Jessica , 3. Jo Spurling, 4. Ash, 5. Jo Falco , 6. Debbie Williams, 7. Sue Rolling, 8. Peggy Haywood, 9. Janne.

The next Red Cross meeting will be on 3 February in the Catholic Church Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, and at times a special guest speaker is invited or always something different happening.

It is a very social outing. The meeting starts at 1pm and concludes with afternoon tea. Please contact Judy Heaslip on 0417 852 059 or Di Henwood on 0487 050 487 for any further information.