Lower North Gun Club still active in New Year

Pamela Duncan

Lower North Gun Club met together at Sneaky’s Restaurant for a Christmas get together on Tuesday, 16 December. It was a very social get together as the club has no actual premises.

This does not mean it is dormant, actually the opposite. The very enthusiastic “bunch” go to most clubs across the state, and even interstate, ie. Gold Coast and Darwin, and meet up regularly for either “Social” and/or to have meetings.

The Lower North Gun Club is having a special shoot at the South Australian Gun Club at Driver Road, Waterloo Corner on 1 February. This cash bonanza will be across four events and cash only prizes for each event.

There will also be an Overall High Gun plus Perpetual Trophy. The next event that the Lower North Gun Club will be hosting will be at the

International Gun Club on 19 and 20 September, with an array of sponsors for this event, but more to follow.

Please contact president, Barry Duncan on 0419 849 993 or secretary Sue Byrnes on 0427 849 470 for any further information.