Sunday, January 18, 2026
Two Wells Melodrama set up for year ahead

Sonia Post, Elisha McCaul, Anne Arbon and Janene Lynn seated for the Two Wells Melodrama Annual General Meeting. (Pamela Duncan)
Pamela Duncan

The Two Wells Melodrama Group recently held its Annual General Meeting recently.

There are a couple of changes, with our vice president from last year, Lance “Stan” Grant having to pull out of the committee to deal with urgent eye surgery.

Theresa Moore has left to concentrate on work and other commitments. We wish them well. Both have roles in this year’s show, so not all is lost.

Incoming committee members are Phil Moore (vice president) and Emma Sharpe. Other committee members are Lance Morgan (president), Len Pederick (secretary), Eleisha McCaul (treasurer) with Gwen Blesing (music), Janene Lynn, Erna Collins and Kay Boon (tickets).

Dates have been set for the show in May 2026, yet to be confirmed. Rehearsals start in February, so its all go.

A working bee was recently held, where the committee sorted through a mountain of 43 years’ worth of accumulated sheet music, song books, and cobbled together pieces of music. Not everything can be kept, but some recycle decisions were hard.

Keep a look out for the dates, remembering they are around the last three weekends in May. Always a great time to enjoy with family and friends, and also helping the community, remembering beneficiaries receive a proportion of all ticket sales.

To be a beneficiary it is a group/club etc. and all you have to do is sell tickets from your club, supply help in the kitchen, waitressing, either in the mornings of the shows or in evenings, or help in the bar. It is a lot of fun and very rewarding.

As mentioned previously performances for this year will be in May 2026, so get a group organised. Contact the secretary on twmg.secretary@gmail.com for any further information.

