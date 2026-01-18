Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

Sunday, January 18, 2026
Good competition as cattle return for 2026

(File)
Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 13 January

Another modest yarding was presented as agents offered 3700 lambs and 750 sheep. Quality was fair to good with competition from the usual trade and processor buyers returning a mostly firm to dearer trend.

Feeders and restockers were also active across the yarding. The limited numbers of sheep sold to extreme competition.

New seasons crossbred light stores ranged from $160 to $180 as stores sold from $180 to $210. Crossbred trade lambs sold from $200 to $250, heavy trades ranged from $250 to $280 with older heavy weights selling from $280 to $340 per head.

Merino light stores sold from $80 to $90 with stores fetching $120 to $180. Trade weights ranged from $180 to $250 as heavy trades sold from $250 to $285.

Heavy sheep sold from $230 to $280, trade weights ranged from $180 to $250 with light sheep fetching $100 to $180 per head.

Cattle – 13 January

A fair to average quality yarding of 120 liveweight cattle met good competition from the usual field of trade and processor buyers, feeders and restockers with prices generally firm on recent sales.

Vealers sold from 460 cents to 502 cents, trade steers ranged from 430 cents to 450 cents with heifers fetching 420 cents to 440 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers ranged from 420 cents to 460 cents with heifers selling from 390 cents to 410 cents per kilogram. Feeder steers sold from 430 cents to 450 cents as heifers ranged from 370 cents to 420 cents per kilogram.

Heavy steers sold from 380 cents to 430 cents with heifers fetching 360 cents to 370 cents per kilogram. Heavy cows ranged from 320 cents to 350 cents with light cows fetching 250 cents to 270 cents per kilogram.

