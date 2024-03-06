Balaklava’s Bash 4 Cash returns

- Advertisement -

Darren Scholz

It does not take too long, it comes around, we were once again playing the Bash 4 Cash at Balaklava on February 24.

Great weather in February is always nice to enjoy with a bit of tennis on the side. The theme this year was ‘EMOJI’ and that saw some interesting costumes come out of the closet.

An interesting theme and we were not sure what we were going to see.

An impressive lineup of 18 teams and a few spectators making more than 50 people coming out this year to take part in this year’s Bash 4 Cash.

The round robin tournament of three rounds had few teams a little out of their depth, but the end result does not rely on you being a gun tennis player, anyone can win the coveted prizes.

Tyson Lamond and Aaron Cross, Zac Scholz and Josh Garrard (Adelaide), Samuel Prior and Joey Prior (Barossa) all did a great job cleaning up the courts and were winners all night.

Angus and Matthew Ingram were the highest scoring team and got a great hat and choccy medal for their efforts.

There were a few 8/0 (pants down) scores but we will not mention who they were because that is too embarrassing!

Mid-range winners were father and son team Paul and Jason McBride, mates Will Dixon and Charlie Arbon, brothers Shelby and Darcy Toholke and father and daughter team Andrew and Tori Lane who all had some wins and some losses.

All the teams had a great time and enjoyed the competition.

After the random draw for place getters Dustin and Bridget Guthberg won the grand prize of $100, Emma Lane and Sam McCabe came second and won $50 and with

Scott and Louise Michael placed third and winning $30.

Best dressed to Josh Lagrutta and Kelly Schubert for their changing emotion emoji.

A great big thanks have gone to Kiplings Bakery and AGT Foods for their generous donations for some of the spinning wheel mystery prizes.

Thanks have also gone to Bash 4 Cash sponsors Terminus Hotel, Balco Australia, Kiplings Bakery, Taylor Forgie, Lower North Electrical, and all other club sponsors helping to make the evening a great social catch up with a bit of tennis thrown in for good measure.