Hair for the cause

James Swanborough

Last Friday, Matt Slattery and the team at Jamestown Foodland took part in the World’s Greatest Shave to help raise much needed funds to help beat blood cancer.

Jamestown Foodland hosted a barbecue generously run by the Jamestown CFS Brigade, as well as organising a raffle to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

“It started out as a bit of a gag in the later years of my schooling,” Matt said.

“I have always been quite hairy, having a full beard in primary school.”

Matt had previously taken part in the shave as well as raising funds for local charities, but had not participated for a few years as life became too busy to make time to organise anything.

“Jodie, my assistant manager, approached me and offered to assist in all of the prep work,” he said.

“We agreed that we would share the responsibilities and participate together. Because we are the managers of Jamestown Foodland, Eudunda Farmers (our owners) also got involved.”

Eudunda farmers made a donation and paid for everything for the sausage sizzle.

“The Jamestown CFS (which I am a member of) have always supported me and helped out on the shave day with the sausage sizzle,” Matt said.

Despite the heat and not selling too many snags, the team still managed to raise more than $700 on the day, bringing their total to nearly $2000 raised for the Leukaemia Foundation.

“A huge thank you to my family, Jodie, Eudunda Farmers and Jamestown CFS for making this possible,” Matt said.