News Balaklava’s latest ‘Unsung Heroes’ named 20/12/2023 FacebookTwitterEmail Anne Read, Stephanie Radewicz and Kelly Bickle of Balaklava Community Arts share their excitement in the group winning one of Balaklava Area Committee's Unsung Heroes awards. PHOTO: Jarrad Delaney 380626_01 - Advertisement - Balaklava Area Committee has named its latest Unsung Hero and Heroine award winners, one a long time contributor to the […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -