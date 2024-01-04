News Have your say on rural wellbeing 04/01/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Researchers at the University of Canberra are seeking information to help improve quality of life around rural and regional Australia. Photo: Online - Advertisement - Residents across Australia, including in South Australia's Mid North, are being invited to have their say in the 2023 Regional […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -