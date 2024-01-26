News New life for Blyth hospital? 26/01/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Puddle Jumpers hope to make Blyth Hospital their new base for camps, helping children living away from their birth parents. From left are Shane Moore (Volunteer), Miah Williams (Volunteer), Melanie Tate (CEO and Founder), Oscar Tavella (Volunteer), Max Tavella (Volunteer) and Bailee Phillips (Projects Manager). Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - A charity group is seeking investment from the community to help with its plan to rejuvenate the former Blyth Hospital […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -