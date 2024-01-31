Brinkworth’s pride and Groom celebrated

Fred Groom (centre), with his wife Barbara, accepts Citizen of the Year from Wakefield Regional Council mayor Rodney Reid. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 385662_11
- Advertisement -

It was a morning to pay tribute to those who have contributed greatly to the local community at the Australia […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -