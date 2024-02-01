News Clare Valley foodies rejoice 01/02/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Slate restaurant have received a Chefs Hat nod from AGFG for the 5th consecutive year, alongside Clare Valley destinations Terrior Auburn and Paulett's Bush deVine. Photo: Online - Advertisement - Last week, the Australian Good Food Guide announced its Chef Hat Awards for 2024, with three Clare Valley restaurants singled […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -