Clare Valley foodies rejoice

Slate restaurant have received a Chefs Hat nod from AGFG for the 5th consecutive year, alongside Clare Valley destinations Terrior Auburn and Paulett's Bush deVine. Photo: Online
- Advertisement -

Last week, the Australian Good Food Guide announced its Chef Hat Awards for 2024, with three Clare Valley restaurants singled […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -