News Committee push from former volunteers 03/02/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Clint Marsh and Selina Liang are urging for changes to be made to the CFS disciplinary system, which includes the formation of a CFS Select Committee. PHOTO: TYLER POWELL. 385491_01 - Advertisement - Former volunteers are pushing to see a change to the disciplinary system within the CFS (Country Fire Service) with a […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -