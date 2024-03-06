News Hot water over recreation park plans 06/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Clare and Gilbert Valley Council have voiced concern community access to Discovery Clare's new water park could attract a fee in 2025. Photo: James Swanborough 388064_01 - Advertisement - Discovery Park Clare’s move to offer limited free community access to their new water park facilities has been labelled a […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -