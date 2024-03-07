News Merinos show potential in Burra 07/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The Collinsville team- Harrison Dalla, Tim Dalla, George Millington and Tony Brooks, with their SA Stud Merino Expo Ram of the Year, as presented by Elders. Photo: James Swanborough 392757_01 - Advertisement - The Elders SA Stud Merino Expo was in full swing last week, with a series of events showcasing the breed, […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -