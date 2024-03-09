News Mintaro looks to past and future 09/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Rebekah Holland, Mintaro Progress Association chairperson, addressing the gathering. L-R: Cr Liz Calvert, C&GV Council, Peter Jones, Hamish Gosse, Lorraine Edmunds and Brett Holland. Photos: Supplied - Advertisement - The Mintaro community joined together on Saturday February 24 to remember the kindness of the Mortlock Family, through a rededication […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -