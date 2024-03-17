Funding for important Orroroo venue

Orroroo's Community Church Hall, which currently hosts the town's 'Mainly Music' program, is set to gain a series of improvements to expand its functionality. Photos: Supplied
- Advertisement -

Orroroo’s Community Church Hall is on track to become an accredited Family Day Care venue, after successfully securing a $22,000 […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -