News Footy fever at Mallala bowls 31/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Leeanne Work, Dianne Dunstan and Ros Franks display their Crows colours. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 397213_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 397213 Jarrad Delaney Football season is here and Mallala Bowling Club embraced footy fever with its annual fundraising day, sponsored by the Mallala […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -